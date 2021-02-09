Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Up 5.2%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $13.46. 5,790,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,865,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $615.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.