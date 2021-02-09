LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.75

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $12.18. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 41,161 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

