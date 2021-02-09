Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $810,518.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $810,518.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,279,199 coins and its circulating supply is 21,279,187 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

