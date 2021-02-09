Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.09. 11,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

