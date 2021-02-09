Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 3481604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

