Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LONKF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

