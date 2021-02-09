Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $67.86 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $67.86 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

