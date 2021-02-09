Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00097854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063585 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

