Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.24

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 12514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 112,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.