Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LPX opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

