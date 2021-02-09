Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $76,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.84. 31,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

