Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.13. 25,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

