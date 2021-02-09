LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 339,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 282,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

