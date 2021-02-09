LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 339,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 282,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.91.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
