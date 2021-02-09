LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $10.58. LSI Industries shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 168,260 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $266.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 204.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 316.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

