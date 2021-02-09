LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.