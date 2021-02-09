LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
Shares of LTC opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
