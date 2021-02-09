LTO Network Market Cap Achieves $86.14 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,073 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,696 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

