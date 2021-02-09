LUKSO (LYXe) Market Cap Reaches $12.25 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00006934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.