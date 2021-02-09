Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $339.71 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

