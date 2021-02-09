Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

LUMN opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

