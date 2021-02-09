Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

