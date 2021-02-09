Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $478,307.13

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Lunyr has a market cap of $478,307.13 and approximately $54,180.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.95 or 0.05655657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

