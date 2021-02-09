Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 71.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $479,058.16 and $96,216.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.