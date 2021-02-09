LUXCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 137.2% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,484.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.48 or 1.00224398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01022504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00280240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00212252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00095917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,690,554 coins and its circulating supply is 10,683,321 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.