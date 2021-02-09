Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $119,974.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.40 or 0.05407907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

