Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 5,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

