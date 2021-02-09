Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:CLI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 5,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
