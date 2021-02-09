Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.