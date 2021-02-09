Mad River Investors Has $3.73 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mad River Investors lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes accounts for about 3.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

