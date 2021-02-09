Mad River Investors Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mad River Investors raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 39.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.71% of Texas Pacific Land worth $39,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,713 shares of company stock worth $250,505. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,017.87. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $808.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $1,020.00.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

