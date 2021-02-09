Mad River Investors Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mad River Investors reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 2.9% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

