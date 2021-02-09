Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $61.71. 5,774,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,192,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 140166 began coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

