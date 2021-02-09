Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the highest is $144.15 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $229.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $526.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $529.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $660.19 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

NYSE:MGY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

