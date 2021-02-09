Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.58. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 184,044 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.83.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

