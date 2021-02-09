Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.12. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

