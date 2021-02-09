Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.75

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

