ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.