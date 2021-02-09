MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $12.70 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 34% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $1.36 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00246782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00084294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00093997 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.