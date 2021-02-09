MAPS Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and $2.46 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013933 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.