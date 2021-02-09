Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.24 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.21. 680,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,251. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$678.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

