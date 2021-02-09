Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Markel worth $114,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,090.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,015.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,017.72. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

