Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00. 40,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 188,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

Marquee Raine Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000.

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

