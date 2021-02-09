Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,699,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.57 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.