Marscoin (MARS) Price Tops $0.0900 on Exchanges

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marscoin has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $785.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Marscoin

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

