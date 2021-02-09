Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

MARZF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 25,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

