Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce $223.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.60 million and the lowest is $219.30 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $218.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $942.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.30 million to $955.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $993.55 million, with estimates ranging from $974.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 46.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

