Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 7.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. 34,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,115. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $188.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

