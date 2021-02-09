Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 215,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,787,721. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

