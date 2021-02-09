Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marui Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

