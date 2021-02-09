Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25 to $3.45 EPS.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,537. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,159 shares of company stock worth $2,140,283. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

