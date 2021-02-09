Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. Masco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

