Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Masco also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25 to $3.45 EPS.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Masco alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.